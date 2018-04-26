Man Facing Child Sex Abuse Charges in Scranton

Posted 4:13 pm, April 26, 2018, by , Updated at 04:12PM, April 26, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A Philadelphia man is facing several child sex abuse charges in Lackawanna County.

According to court papers, Timothy Lavelle, who is originally from the Scranton area, is accused of assaulting a female from the time she was in 5th grade until her sophomore year of high school.

The victim, now 25, decided to come forward after recently having a run-in with him in Scranton.

Lavelle is facing charges including aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

