Man Facing Child Sex Abuse Charges in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A Philadelphia man is facing several child sex abuse charges in Lackawanna County.

According to court papers, Timothy Lavelle, who is originally from the Scranton area, is accused of assaulting a female from the time she was in 5th grade until her sophomore year of high school.

The victim, now 25, decided to come forward after recently having a run-in with him in Scranton.

Lavelle is facing charges including aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors.