Man Charged with Theft from Church

The director of a church food resource center in Effort is charged with making fraudulent purchases of nearly $30,000 on the churches account. Court papers say Henry McCormick used the churches money to buy Visa gift cards at Kinsley ShopRite near Brodheadsville. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/nkIfj5crzq — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) April 26, 2018

EFFORT, Pa. — A man is charged with stealing from a church in Monroe County.

State police say Henry McCormick, 54, of Effort used $30,000 of Effort United Methodist Church funds to make fraudulent purchases while he was the director of the church’s supplemental food resource center.

McCormick is charged with theft and other counts in Monroe County.