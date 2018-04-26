Man Charged with Theft from Church

EFFORT, Pa. — A man is charged with stealing from a church in Monroe County.
State police say Henry McCormick, 54, of Effort used $30,000 of Effort United Methodist Church funds to make fraudulent purchases while he was the director of the church’s supplemental food resource center.
McCormick is charged with theft and other counts in Monroe County.
40.950190 -75.445679
