Man Charged with Theft from Church

Posted 12:11 pm, April 26, 2018, by

EFFORT, Pa. — A man is charged with stealing from a church in Monroe County.

State police say Henry McCormick, 54, of Effort used $30,000 of Effort United Methodist Church funds to make fraudulent purchases while he was the director of the church’s supplemental food resource center.

McCormick is charged with theft and other counts in Monroe County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments