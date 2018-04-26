Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Dismissed Against Northumberland County Woman

KULPMONT, Pa. -- All charges have been dismissed in Northumberland County against a woman who had been accused of killing her husband.
Helena Crosby had been charged with involuntary manslaughter.
She allegedly shot Vincent Crosby in the face with a pellet gun in September at the couples home in Kulpmont after he threatened to kill her.
A judge dismissed the charges against the woman on Thursday.
Fredric Underhill
What level of judge made this ruling? If it was a magistrate, she still has to face a real judge.