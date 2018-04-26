Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Dismissed Against Northumberland County Woman

Posted 5:38 pm, April 26, 2018, by , Updated at 05:37PM, April 26, 2018

KULPMONT, Pa. -- All charges have been dismissed in Northumberland County against a woman who had been accused of killing her husband.

Helena Crosby had been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

She allegedly shot Vincent Crosby in the face with a pellet gun in September at the couples home in Kulpmont after he threatened to kill her.

A judge dismissed the charges against the woman on Thursday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment