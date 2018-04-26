Four People Suspected of West Virginia Murder and Burglary Caught in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Four people suspected of a murder and burglary in West Virginia and were picked up Wednesday at a casino in Luzerne County.

Troopers tracked the victim's vehicle and his stolen credit cards to Mohegan Sun Pocono in Plains Township.

State police, along with U.S. marshalls found the group in a room there.

Police say they also found guns, drugs and counterfeit money.

All four are locked up in Luzerne County.

