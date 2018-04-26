Driver Arrested for Deadly Hit and Run in Monroe County

Posted 6:00 pm, April 26, 2018, by , Updated at 06:31PM, April 26, 2018

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police have arrested the woman they say hit and killed a man near Stroudsburg.

Authorities believe she was driving under the influence.

Police say the 55-year-old woman from Stroudsburg hit and killed James Perrotte, 27, also from Stroudsburg, as he crossed Route 611 in Hamilton Township just before 2 a.m Thursday.

Authorities say the driver took off after the crash but only made it about four and a half miles down Route 611 before she crashed into a sign.

Emergency crews had to cut her from the vehicle.

That stretch of Route 611 near Stroudsburg was closed for several hours while crews worked to clean up the mess.

