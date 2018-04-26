× Driven To Dance: Plus, Details On Free Summer Camp For Kids

A worldwide event might just have you driven to dance!

“International Dance Day” is officially this Sunday, but all over the world this weekend dance studios are celebrating in their own way. The global campaign gives people a chance to explore various genres for free ranging from ballet to tap as well as hiphop.

Scranton Civic Ballet is hosting a free event that ties into this worldwide movement. Organizers say “instructors, staff, board of directors and current students will be available to answer any questions at the free-to-the public event. Classes will be available for children ages 3 and up.”

Open House: Celebrating International Day of Dance

A Chance To Try Tap, Jazz, & Ballet

This Saturday: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Scranton Civic Ballet Company

234 Mifflin Avenue

(570) 343-0115

Scranton Civic Ballet is also hosting a free summer camp for kids.

“Go With The Flow”

Free Summer Camp For Kids Ages 9 – 14

Experience Art Through The Environment

Hosted By Scranton Civic Ballet

July 30 – August 5

Sign-Ups Now Underway:

(570) 343-0115