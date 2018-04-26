Does It Really Work: Hydra-light

The maker of the Hydra-light claims it is the flashlight of the future. The flashlight runs on water, not batteries! The eco-friendly Hydra-light must be dipped in water and then will instantly produce a steady flow of electrical current, unlike batteries. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?
