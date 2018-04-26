Children’s Advocacy Center Celebrates 20 Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- April is Child Abuse Awareness month and an organization in Lackawanna County is celebrating 20 years of treating children affected by abuse and neglect.

To mark the milestone, the Children's Advocacy Center of Northeast Pennsylvania held its 7th annual Cocktails by Moonlight event at Posh in the Electric City's downtown.

"It just grows and grows and grows. Well, you know, it's just so beautiful to see that the community responds in this volume to the needs of children. We're very gratified," said Mary Ann Laporta, Executive Director.

Newswatch 16's Sharla McBridge doubled as reporter and mistress of ceremonies at the event in Scranton.