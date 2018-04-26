× Celebrate National Pretzel Day With These Delicious Deals

Thursday, April 26 is National Pretzel Day!

To celebrate, a number of businesses are serving up some tasty pretzel deals, including some free offers!

These deals are subject to change, contact your local store first to make sure they are participating.

Auntie Anne’s:

Members of Auntie Anne’s My Pretzel Perks can get a free classic pretzel with any pretzel purchase.

The good news… the deal is valid through April 29.

Be the office hero on #NationalPretzelDay! Celebrate with Auntie Anne’s and get $15 off your $75 order with promo code NATIONALPRETZELDAY. 🎉🎉 — Auntie Anne's (@AuntieAnnes) April 24, 2018

Philly Pretzel Factory:

Philly Pretzel Factory is offering everyone a free pretzel in honor of National Pretzel Day.

We're so excited for #NationalPretzelDay on Thursday! Head over to @PhillyGrub for a quick Q&A about the promotion with #PPF president Marty Ferrill. https://t.co/D2QT0HDiyF — PhillyPretzelFactory (@PPFpretzels) April 24, 2018

SuperPretzel:

Through April 30, SuperPretzel is giving away pretzel swag and memorabilia from Mike Trout, an outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels. Find information about the contest at www.facebook.com/SUPERPRETZEL. Also sign up for a coupon at www.superpretzel.com.

Tell us about the time you enjoyed a SUPERPRETZEL Soft Pretzel in space! 🥨 Got an unforgettable experience involving SUPERPRETZEL? Share it and you could WIN FREE SUPERPRETZEL Soft Pretzels for a YEAR!!! ENTER HERE: https://t.co/mphMJi1RqD#NationalSoftPretzelMonth pic.twitter.com/Ha1mmFubqO — SUPERPRETZEL (@superpretzel) April 23, 2018

Sonic Drive-In:

Sonic is offering a soft pretzel twist with signature cheese sauce for $1.99.

Wetzels Pretzels:

All locations are giving away free original pretzels, no purchase necessary. To get a second free pretzel, follow Wetzel’s on Instagram and post a picture of your free pretzel using the hashtag #nationalwetzelday. For showing pretzel love, the company will send a code for a free original pretzel to redeem on the smartphone app through May 31.

More Offers:

Other locally-owned businesses also will have National Pretzel Day deals Thursday. One of the easiest ways to find specials is by checking social media using #NationalPretzelDay.