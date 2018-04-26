Carbon County Drowning Victim Identified

Posted 12:30 pm, April 26, 2018, by

PARRYVILLE, Pa. — Investigators have identified the body of a man found in a creek in Carbon County.

State police say the remains are those of Kareem Walker, 32, from Jim Thorpe.

The body was discovered in Pohopoco Creek in Parryville Sunday.

Troopers say Walker had previously been reported missing to the Jim Thorpe Police Department.

State police have not said how or when Walker died.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment