Carbon County Drowning Victim Identified

PARRYVILLE, Pa. — Investigators have identified the body of a man found in a creek in Carbon County.

State police say the remains are those of Kareem Walker, 32, from Jim Thorpe.

The body was discovered in Pohopoco Creek in Parryville Sunday.

Troopers say Walker had previously been reported missing to the Jim Thorpe Police Department.

State police have not said how or when Walker died.

