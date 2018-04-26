Burst Pipe Causes High School Evacuation in Lycoming County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A high school near Williamsport was evacuated Thursday evening after a pipe burst.

Firefighters were called to Loyalsock Township High School just before 6 p.m. after the superintendent says a pipe burst sending water and ceiling tiles spilling into the building.

Crews removed students who were there for after-school activities.

The superintendent says the school will be open tomorrow in Lycoming County.