Burst Pipe Causes High School Evacuation in Lycoming County

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A high school near Williamsport was evacuated Thursday evening after a pipe burst.
Firefighters were called to Loyalsock Township High School just before 6 p.m. after the superintendent says a pipe burst sending water and ceiling tiles spilling into the building.
Crews removed students who were there for after-school activities.
The superintendent says the school will be open tomorrow in Lycoming County.
Fredric Underhill
How does a pipe burst in a heated building and require the fire department to respond?