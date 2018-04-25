WBS Penguins down 2-0

Posted 6:40 pm, April 25, 2018, by

The Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins lost two tough games down in Charlotte.  Yes, the Penguins face elimination, but it's one game at a time.  Win the next game, three times...

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s