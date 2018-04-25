This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Patriots Cove & Remembering a Fly Tying Legend

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to Patriots Cove. Patriots Cove is a native brook trout sanctuary established to protect a threatened fish species, and provide a place for Veterans, first responders, and their caregivers to enjoy fishing and healing in a tranquil outdoors experience. Plus we'll remember Stanley Cooper Jr., a fly tying legend. We've got all that plus the first week of clues in the Hall's Fishing Frenzy Contest and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
