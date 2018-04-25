× Search for Man Accused of Ramming Vehicle, Assaulting Woman

GREAT BEND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are searching for a man they say assaulted a woman in Susquehanna County Wednesday morning.

It was around 6 a.m. when troopers say Kevin Bryden, 35, of Susquehanna rammed his black Jeep Grand Cherokee into the victim’s vehicle several times along New York Avenue near Hallstead.

Bryden is then accused of physically assaulting the woman before taking off.

He’s wanted on aggravated assault charges.