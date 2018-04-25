Search for Man Accused of Ramming Vehicle, Assaulting Woman

Posted 5:26 pm, April 25, 2018, by

GREAT BEND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are searching for a man they say assaulted a woman in Susquehanna County Wednesday morning.

It was around 6 a.m. when troopers say Kevin Bryden, 35, of Susquehanna rammed his black Jeep Grand Cherokee into the victim’s vehicle several times along New York Avenue near Hallstead.

Bryden is then accused of physically assaulting the woman before taking off.

He’s wanted on aggravated assault charges.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s