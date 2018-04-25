Nurses Strike Two Area Hospitals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Nurses at two hospitals in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties are off the job.

Rallies are taking place Wednesday at Moses Taylor in Scranton and First Hospital in Kingston where nurses organized the one-day strike.

The walkout is over contract negotiations. Contracts for registered nurses and mental health technicians expired last year. The main sticking point in new contract talks is staffing.

Despite the walkout, officials at both hospitals say the facilities are open and fully staffed.

A candlelight vigil for patient safety is planned for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Courthouse Square in Scranton.