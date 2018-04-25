× Nominee For Teacher of the Year

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The nominees for Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year are out and two of those teachers are from our area.

One of them, Marilyn Pryle, is from the Abington Heights School District.

The other candidate teaches in the Hazleton Area School District.

🍎Have you heard? We recently announced the 12 finalists for Pennsylvania's 2019 Teacher of the Year! 🏆 Find out who they are ➡️ https://t.co/qnjVeGZ1a5 pic.twitter.com/a7eElHlucq — PA Department of Education (@PADeptofEd) April 24, 2018

First Grade teacher Ann Franzosa has been nominated as one of the state’s teachers of the year. She’s taught in the Hazleton Area School District for 11 of the 17 years she’s been a teacher.

“I was very, very surprised, but I’m very honored because there are so many great teachers out there just in the Hazleton Area School District. We have so many excellent teachers,” Franzosa said.

It turns out it was the principal of Franzosa’s school who nominated her for the award.

“She deserves Teacher of the Century. She is, by far, one of the best that I’ve ever seen in my entire life. She brings kids to places that are unbelievable. When you go to her room and you see their writing, you see their behavior, it’s amazing,” said Principal Phil Latella.

Latella also says Franzosa’s students consistently test well. He credits the kids’ success to Franzosa’s ability to get the students excited about learning.

“My goal is to make sure that we’re meeting the needs for each child,” Franzosa said. “Everybody comes in on different levels and that’s OK. My job is to start where they are and to get them up to where they should be and even beyond.”

She is competing against 11 other teachers from across the state.

The Teacher of the Year award will be announced in December.