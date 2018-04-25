× New Life for Empty Armory Building in West Pittston

WEST PITTSTON, Pa. — Leftover tree branches and debris from this winter’s ice jam are the only things that call the West Pittston Armory home.

People said it’s a shame the building has been vacant for close to two years, but that’s about to change.

“Anytime that you see an empty building going to waste, it’s sad. I would love to see more of the area grow more so anything they can do to bring in more to the area I think it is a good idea,” Becky Didgeon of West Pittston said.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced it will be using the old armory building in West Pittston for its new office.

The place will be renovated using $1.2 million in capital budget funds.

“Especially with the government, you don’t want to see your taxpayer dollars getting wasted. So anything they can do to bring something to it instead of just sitting there, that’s wonderful to me,” Didgeon said.

The Fish and Boat Commission said it is going to be relocating its staff from the Sweet Valley office to in West Pittston once the new office opens. It’ll also use this space for storage.

“I can’t think of any place else, right on the Susquehanna is the best way,” Didgeon said.

State Senator John Yudichak worked to bring the Fish and Boat Commission office to this new spot.

“By repurposing the vacant armory, the Fish and Boat Commission will have a more accessible regional office and add to the continued economic recovery of West Pittston,” Yudichak said.

The new office should be open by 2021.