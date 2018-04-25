× New Dunkin’ Donuts Opens in Susquehanna County

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — If you’re traveling on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County and you need a pick-me-up, there’s a new place you can stop for a cup of coffee — a brand new Dunkin’ Donuts opened Tuesday in New Milford Township.

As the rain fell, the wind whipped around the “now open” sign outside of the brand new Dunkin’ Donuts in New Milford Township.

The weather may be dreary, but the mood inside the store was anything but on the second day of official business.

“I think a lot of people are excited about it, from what we’ve seen so far,” manager, Sean Leonard said.

This new location is off exit 219 on Interstate 81, also known as the Gibson exit. The next closest Dunkin’ Donuts are in either Montrose or Great Bend.

“I think it’s really great to have something like this that can come in,” Rick Marcho of Gibson said. “It’s helping everyone in the area, being that it’s in a rural area. “We also have a business nearby here, too, so it’s going to help us out there too.”

Drivers who travel on I-81 often are also excited that they can pull off the interstate for a quick cup of coffee and get back on the road.

“Well, I passed right by the other places,” Daryl Edwards of Utica, New York said. “I won’t name them, but Dunkin’ Donuts is our favorite one. There’s Dunkin’ Donuts all over the place in upstate New York, but having it on I-81, I always stop.”

The location in New Milford Township already has 15 employees, with a few more openings still available. For Susquehanna County natives, working here is a bonus. Not only do they get to stay close to home, but working for a worldwide brand boosts the resume.

“It’s important,” Sheena Newhart of Lawton said. “Living out where we live, where there’s not a lot of big cities. There’s a lot of small businesses, so it’s really hard to get a job.”

“I get to see faces that I’m more familiar with,” Leonard added. “They get to feel a little more comfortable because they know me and it breaks down some barriers. It’s less business-y and more just family. ”

If you are interested in working there, click here.