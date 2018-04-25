× More Flood Protection for Danville

DANVILLE–People who live in Danville could soon see their flood insurance rates go down. That’s because Danville is raising its levee. When it comes to flood damage, some people in Danville have experienced quite a bit over the years. James Hack remembers one storm in particular.

“72. Basically 5.5-6 feet in the first floor,” Hack said.

Danville is located along the north branch of the Susquehanna River. This levee helps protect homes and businesses from flooding. And now thanks to $1 million in federal money, the levee will be even higher–up to three feet higher in some areas.

After flooding from Tropical Storm Lee in 2011, the federal government changed some guidelines . Property owners in Danville who were considered to be protected by the current levee may not be protected anymore.

“By raising the flood levees and keeping them in a protected state, it saves all the homeowners and business owners in the majority of Danville from these increases hitting them in flood rates,” Commissioner Ken Holdren said.

More than one mile of the levee will be raised.

“It will be nice for me, I’m happy with just a foot. I enjoy this area. I enjoy where I live. I always say come hell or high water, most likely high water,” Hack said.

Most people Newswatch 16 spoke with are happy about raising the levee, but some people have mixed opinions.

“I think it’s high enough,” Sylvia Cole said.

Sylvia Cole is unsure about raising the levee.

“People enjoy running and walking their dogs along that levee, so I don’t know how that could change anything,” Cole said.

The levee raising project is scheduled to start this summer and finish by November .