DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- A man was taken to the hospital in Lackawanna County after a fall at a construction business.

It happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday at Valvano Construction just off Main Street in Dickson City.

Police have not released the man's name and they're not saying much about the fall.

Officers in Lackawanna County tell us he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.