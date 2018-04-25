Former Prison Guard Heads to Trial

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A former Lackawanna County prison guard is heading to trial on sex charges.

George Efthimiou was in court Wednesday for his preliminary hearing.

Before that began, prosecutors withdrew his original charge of institutional sexual assault and added two new charges of involuntary sexual intercourse.

Efthimiou is one of seven officers facing charges in connection with an investigation into sex crimes within the Lackawanna County prison.

