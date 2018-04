Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Detectives in Scranton say the death of the woman is suspicious, and now they are calling it homicide.

The body of Nina Gatto was found inside an apartment on Kennedy Street in the Bangor Heights housing project in Scranton last week.

Investigators are not releasing many details, saying only that an autopsy revealed the cause of death was homicide.

Police also say they do not believe it was a random act.

Developing story; check back for updates.