“Cheers To Spring Wine Festival:” Helps Area Children’s Programs

An event that’s designed to give kids something constructive to do throughout the year is about to get underway in our area.

Ironically, this event that benefits kids is for adults only.

It all ties into the “2nd annual Cheers To Spring Wine Festival” near Clarks Summit.

The wine festival is organized by the Abington Heights Civic League. The nonprofit puts the money raised back into community programs throughout Lackawanna County. Many of those programs benefit kids including an area fishing derby.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the wine festival on Wednesday morning.

It takes place this Saturday, April 28, from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. at South Abington “Rec” Park at 642 Northern Boulevard in South Abington Township. The wine festival happens rain or shine and features music, vendors, food and baskets.