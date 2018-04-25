Airline to Pay 2 People to Move to Iceland, Travel for ‘World’s Best Summer Job’

Posted 5:05 pm, April 25, 2018, by

A budget airline based in Iceland is on the hunt for its first ever air- “travel guide.”

If hired, you’ll live in Iceland for three months, travel across North America and Europe, and document your adventures for WOW Air — all to the tune of $4,500 per month. You’ll be able to bring a friend, the airline says, and he or she will be paid, as well.

The job consists of creating vlogs and Instagram stories while exploring all that the destination city has to offer, from local food to nightlife.

Wow Air flies to 38 destinations across the globe.

To apply, applicants must be at least 18 years old, must have a Facebook account and must upload a short video travel guide of their hometown. For more information as well as terms and conditions, see the WOW job listing.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s