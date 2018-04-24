WBS Penguins looking to avoid sweep

Posted 7:05 pm, April 24, 2018, by

The WBS Penguins had a two goal lead going into the third period of Game One.  The Pens also scored first in Game Two only to lose both road games.  The local team is facing a three game in the elimination game on Thursday Night.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s