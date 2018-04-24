Shamokin Police Officer Charged with DUI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A police officer in Northumberland County is charged with driving under the influence.

According to court papers, Shamokin Police Officer Scott Weaver was driving on Route 54 near Lindy Acres Road in Ralpho Township last month when he missed a turn in the road and crashed. Police on scene say Weaver admitted to drinking and driving.

Court papers indicate at the time of the crash, Weaver's blood-alcohol level was .119 percent, which was over the legal limit.

Weaver was charged with two misdemeanors of driving under the influence. He was not on duty at the time but is on duty this week.

Shamokin Mayor John Brown says Weaver is entitled to due process, but the city's labor attorney is looking into the situation.

"Innocent until proven guilty. Let his peers make that decision whether he has his job or not," the mayor said.

Scott Weaver is scheduled for a court appearance next month.