Scientists Confirm, Uranus Smells Bad

Posted 12:05 pm, April 24, 2018, by

A new space study was conducted and has revealed a new theory about the planet Uranus.

All joking aside, it really does stink.

According to scientists, Uranus smells like rotten eggs. (Don't laugh, this is science!)

A new study suggests clouds in the planet's atmosphere are composed of hydrogen sulfide, the molecule that makes rotten eggs smell so bad.

But how did experts sniff out this new info from roughly 1.6 billion miles away?

Using a spectrometer on NASA's Gemini Telescope in Hawaii, researchers observed Uranus' cloud cover.

That's where they spotted the signature of hydrogen sulfide.

However, experts say if anyone were to go to Uranus, they wouldn't have to endure the stench.

 

 

