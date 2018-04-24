Scientists Confirm, Uranus Smells Bad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new space study was conducted and has revealed a new theory about the planet Uranus.

All joking aside, it really does stink.

According to scientists, Uranus smells like rotten eggs. (Don't laugh, this is science!)

A new study suggests clouds in the planet's atmosphere are composed of hydrogen sulfide, the molecule that makes rotten eggs smell so bad.

But how did experts sniff out this new info from roughly 1.6 billion miles away?

Using a spectrometer on NASA's Gemini Telescope in Hawaii, researchers observed Uranus' cloud cover.

What Do Uranus' Cloud Tops Have in Common with Rotten Eggs? https://t.co/5voeG5VHkn pic.twitter.com/ki3Ngi5FDG — Gemini Observatory (@GeminiObs) April 23, 2018

That's where they spotted the signature of hydrogen sulfide.

However, experts say if anyone were to go to Uranus, they wouldn't have to endure the stench.