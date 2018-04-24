Road Projects Begin in Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. -- A concrete patching and grinding project is underway on Interstates 80 and 380 in Monroe County.

Lane restrictions are in place in certain areas and that made for a longer-than-normal commute for some.

What many drivers consider the unofficial Pennsylvania flower is in full bloom in Monroe County: orange construction cones.

Multiple road projects are underway and cones are popping up all over.

On Interstate 80, traffic was backed up for quite a bit.

PennDOT officials say on this part of Interstate 80 east, crews are resurfacing the road and traffic is down to one lane just before the Bartonsville exit.

"It's going to cause a lot of delays for travelers, but pothole construction needs to be completed for the summer," Monica Smith said.

Road work is also being done on Interstate 380, and people who drive the interstate in Gouldsboro say while it's not as bad as Interstate 80, there are still some backups.

On Interstate 380 between the Daleville and Gouldsboro exits, a more long-term concrete patching and smoothing project is underway. Most of the work will occur on the northbound lane. This project is scheduled to go through November.

"We try to avoid it if we can, but it's very hard. There aren't too many roads that lead outwards instead of backroads, but those are bad too because of all the potholes," said Danielle Alexander.

"It definitely has to get done, and winter was crazy, but they should finish one section and go to another section and not have everything all over the place, you know," said Darlene Covel.

PennDOT officials say drivers should expect lane restrictions to be in place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily on Interstate 380 until the project is complete.

Click here for PennDOT's interactive map of construction projects in District 4.

Click on a county to see a map of the PennDOT projects:

41.067378 -75.388097