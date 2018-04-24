× Police Searching for ‘Cowboy’ in Attempted Homicide Investigation

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — A man dressed in cowboy attire forced a man out of a second-story window during a confrontation over the weekend, according to police.

An attempted homicide investigation is underway in Plymouth after authorities say an intruder dressed as a cowboy forced a resident out of a window of his second-story apartment.

The victim’s girlfriend told police that her boyfriend recently purchased marijuana from the suspect, who is currently on the loose.

The second-story window on the 100 block of East Main Street in Plymouth is still open a few days after police say a man was forced through the window and smacked the sidewalk below.

“When I looked, there was a guy right between the door and the sidewalk, laying down, not moving at all,” Nicholas Mavronas recalled.

Police say the victim, Alvey Zielinski, 48, was in the bathroom of his second-floor apartment shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday. In the ensuing moments, the victim’s girlfriend told police a man dressed as a cowboy broke into the place, then forced his way into the bathroom. She heard loud noises and saw the suspect leave the bathroom, but Zielinski did not.

Investigators say during the confrontation, Zielinski was forced out of the window.

She later admitted to authorities that her boyfriend obtained marijuana from the suspect in the days leading up to the incident.

Residents of a senior-living facility across the street tell Newswatch 16 that as news of the situation spread, people started filing out of the complex.

“There was a lot of people around. And the cops were here from like 7 o’clock to 9 o’clock at night. I thought that was pretty unusual,” Clarence Hopkins said.

The victim was taken to the hospital but his status is currently unknown. Police have not yet identified the intruder, but court papers indicate this is an attempted homicide investigation.