Lycoming County SPCA Prepares for Kitten Season

WILLIAMSPORT — At 2 weeks old, a kitten named Sanders still needs help eating. According to his caregiver at the Lycoming County SPCA, the kitten eats a lot.

“Every two to three hours, he gets a bottle,” said Malena Evans.

Evans works at the shelter in Williamsport and fosters animals until they’re old enough to be adopted. During the spring, Evans tends to care for a few extra kittens.

“It’s just that there are a lot of un-neutered and un-spayed cats out there that are running stray and this is definitely the season where it’s warmer and spring is in the air,” said Evans.

Three kittens came in overnight, but the SPCA expects nearly two dozen more to be brought here by the end of next month.

They’re expecting, and now SPCA volunteers and staff are preparing with a party. The SPCA’s first kitten shower is set for this weekend.

“We’re going to have cake and refreshments and do some games for the kids maybe some face painting,” said Amy Thompson.

Amy Thompson volunteers at the SPCA. She’s planning the shower in hopes of stocking up on supplies and recruiting more foster families.

“I foster myself and I do know the fosters provide their own cat food, cat litter, things like that, but some of the fosters can’t do that. It would be better if we had those supplies here to constantly be able to replenish those supplies,” said Thompson.

“It’s amazing, it’s going to be so much fun. The volunteers are incredible to come up with this idea for the kittens and they really deserve the help,” said Evans.

The kitten shower takes place from 10 to 4 on Saturday at the Lycoming County SPCA on Reach Road in Williamsport.

SPCA is asking for: