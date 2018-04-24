Loud Boom Concerning Residents in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- For the past two weeks, a loud noise has been heard several times throughout the West End of Monroe County.

"All of a sudden, the whole house shook. My buddy called me up from down the road and said, 'John, did you hear that?' and I said, 'I most certainly did,'" said John Meyer, Chestnuthill Township.

Residents who live in Chestnuthill Township say it sounds like an explosion of some sort.

"I thought there was an accident, like a truck collided or something like that on (Route) 715, and it was scary," said Meyer.

Newswatch 16 spoke to Chestnuthill Township officials about the loud noises residents are hearing. While they can't confirm what is making the noise, they did send out a warning to all residents reminding them of the township noise ordinance.

Residents we spoke to say this is normally a quiet part of the West End, so that is why the loud noises are concerning. They hope whatever is causing it is discovered soon.

"They knock me off my chair! Yes, and I don't know where they come from," said Evelyn Altemose.

Altemose lives in Chestnuthill Township and says she's heard the loud noises three times in the last two weeks but hasn't heard one in a few days.

"I am not scared because I figure it's just someone playing around, but who knows?" said Altemose.

Township officials say since they sent out the warning, the noise problem has been under control.

