Lemoyne vs Bloomsburg College baseball

Posted 7:07 pm, April 24, 2018, by , Updated at 07:49PM, April 24, 2018

Bloomsburg outlasted Lemoyne 11-10 in D2 College baseball.  Andrew Holmes belted a Grand Slam for the Huskies, while Cole Swiger's infield hit won it in walkoff style....

