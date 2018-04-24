× Helpful Hoops: Combating Addiction

A new event in Wilkes-Barre could be a real game changer when it comes to helping people struggling with addiction.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the basketball tournament Tuesday.

Organizers say the “goal of the competition is to raise awareness on the growing drug epidemic that is plaguing our (Luzerne) county. We want the community at-large to know that although addiction exist, in fact, many do recover and it can be fun in the process.”

The basketball tournament on Saturday, April 28, will place players against several Luzerne County public officials. It’ll consist of teams of seven players.

The event will also include a youth free throw and three (3) point contest for the first 50 youth to register.

The tournament also features a youth 3 vs. 3 tournament with limited registration ( 5th-12th grade).

To register a team, learn more about the event, head here and click on the “about section.”

Proceeds raised from the event will help fund medicine and training that helps save lives of those who overdose on drugs. Cash collected goes toward Narcan/Narcan Trainings and other resources in Luzerne County.