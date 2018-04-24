Couple Attacked by Man and Woman Outside Children and Youth

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say a husband and wife were attacked by another couple outside a children and youth center in Monroe County.

Stroud Area Regional Police say the husband was stabbed several times in is chest, back, and arms. His wife had been punched and choked.

Edgar Santana, 44, and Antoinette Dodson, 40, both of Tobyhanna, are accused of the attack Monday afternoon in the parking lot along Philips Street in Stroud Township.

Santana is facing several felony charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.

Dodson is charged with felony aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.

Santana and Dodson are both locked up in the Monroe County jail.

Both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.