Ashland Police Investigate Rabid Animal Attack

ASHLAND, Pa. -- Ashland's borough manager said there have been two attacks reported recently, one of them involved a rabid skunk.

The borough manager, Ray Jones, wants to remind people in Ashland to make sure their pets are vaccinated.

"The first incident was with a skunk that bit a dog," Jones said. "They were able to get the skunk and had it tested. It tested positive for rabies."

He said no one was hurt in the second attack, which involved a pet and its owner. The animal got away and the borough doesn't know if it had rabies.

"It's quite serious because we don't know if there's an outbreak," Jones said. "That's our concern right now."

Ashland's manager said that these incidents could be occurring because of the borough's location.

"We're surrounded on all full sides with wood lines," Jones said. "You know, pay attention to when your pets are out in the yard and when you're out in the yard at nighttime especially."

Still, the people of Ashland are concerned, including Frank Rice. He lives near one of the borough's parks.

"People walk by here with their pets all the time. They're on leashes," Rice said. "So, I mean, these animals can attack at any time. You could be walking peacefully with your dog and bang, out of the park they come."

Jones said the dog that was bitten by the rabid skunk is under observation. It is expected to be OK. He said to call police if you see a rabid animal.