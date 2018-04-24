After Ice Jams, Time for River Common Cleanup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Flood mud is being cleaned off the Susquehanna River Common in Wilkes-Barre after ice jams took over in February and left a lot of mud and debris behind.

Two weeks ago, Skycam 16 got a look at the ice chunks taking over parts of the park but soon people will be able to enjoy it again.

"It was terrible after the water went up. It was terrible. You couldn't go down there," said John Krushinsky of Kingston.

Members of the Wyoming Valley Flood Authority and inmates from Luzerne County Correctional Facility were there on Monday getting part of the job done.

Russ Kratz of the Wyoming Valley Flood Authority says it was a lot of work.

"It was a mess," Kratz said. "It took a lot of effort but the boys did a nice job all day and then they're here back today washing down what we couldn't get with the machines."

The ice jam did some damage though. Three blocks on the fishing pier fell into the Susquehanna River and need to be replaced, but all in all, people are happy with the way it's turning out.

"You could actually have an event down here once they get done hosing down the rest of the mud," Kratz said.

The gunk should be cleaned up by the end of the day, just in time for people to enjoy the park in the warmer weather.

Even though this cleanup is continuing, the park is open to the public.

41.250706 -75.880627