Thomas Schultz Switches Schools and Sports in the Spring

Posted 6:42 pm, April 23, 2018, by

Thomas Schultz led Lourdes Regional to the state "A" title game in basketball, but since Lourdes doesn't have a baseball team, the junior pitcher steps on the mound for Mount Carmel Area. Our Steve Lloyd caught up with the Vanderbilt commit and his high school coach after he led his team to a win Friday over Shamokin.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

