Talkback 16: Deadly Shootings, Student Walkouts, Gold Nice Bell

Posted 6:09 pm, April 23, 2018, by

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include student walkouts across the country, the latest deadly shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, and the gold nice bell.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s