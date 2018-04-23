Six Charged with Stealing Thousands in Fake Job-training Scheme

Posted 5:35 pm, April 23, 2018, by , Updated at 05:00PM, April 23, 2018

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has charged six people with taking more than $336,000 in state grants from a job-training program.

Authorities say John Marino, 56, of Stroudsburg was the ringleader in a scheme to use fake businesses to get the grant money.

Investigators said the companies are registered with the Pennsylvania Department of State, but they did not have any employees or conduct any type of business.

The businesses in question are YKT Corp, Pocono Developers, R 1 Incorporated, Top Don Tools, and Tamray Technologies.

John and Donna Marino, 58, of Stroudsburg, along with their daughter Kinchasa Donald, 38, of East Stroudsburg, are also accused of fraudulently receiving welfare money since 2012.

The three others charged in the job-training scheme are Lovell Rodgers, 53, of Tobyhanna, Patricia McCue, 67, of Staten Island, New York, and Darren Donald, 47, of East Stroudsburg.

The defendants are charged with dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, corrupt organizations, criminal conspiracy, theft by deception, tampering with public records, and other felony and misdemeanor offenses.

A preliminary hearing for all six defendants is scheduled for May 23.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment