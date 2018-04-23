Nittany Lions Spring Ahead After Blue White Game

Posted 6:35 pm, April 23, 2018, by

The Penn State football team wrapped up spring ball with the annual Blue White Game on Saturday. It was chance for Nittany Nation to get a sneak peak at the 2018 Nittany Lions. Trace McSorley went 10-14 for 107 yards and a touchdown. It was also a chance for the veteran quarterback to showcase his relationship with some new targets.

