Driver Wanted for Fleeing From Cops with Child in Car

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An arrest warrant is out in Wyoming County for a man accused of fleeing from police with a child in his car.

State police say they tried to stop Joshua Crawford, 31, of Tunkhannock on Sunday but he took off.

After a chase, Crawford got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods.

Troopers say a 7-year-old girl in the car was not in a child safety seat.

Crawford is wanted for fleeing, child endangerment. and driving with a suspended license.

A passenger, Nicole Sands, 30, of Tunkhannock, is charged with child endangerment and reckless endangerment.