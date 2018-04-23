Coopers Seafood House Celebrates 70 Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- One of Scranton's most well-known restaurants is celebrating a big milestone this week by offering some deals to diners as a way to say thank you.

Happy 70th birthday to Scranton's popular seafood house. Cooper's opened in 1948, and now the second generation of Cooper brothers are celebrating with 70 cent draft beers and $7.70 lobster tails all week long.

"We started working when we were 12 years old. Our father would say, '12 years old, that's old enough.' We would say, 'We're sick.' He'd say, 'You'll work it out. It's OK," Paul and Jack Cooper recalled.

The Cooper brothers never expected to carry on the family name in the restaurant business. They even went to college to do other things.

"We learned to like it. He told us we'd learn to like it. We never thought we'd be here, but here we are."

The Coopers say the only thing more loyal than their customers are their employees. Luis Lopera started working here in the 1980s as a dishwasher. Now, people wait in line to get a seat in his section.

"Fantastic," said Lopera. "I feel like I've been here for the 70 years, actually, since they opened."

Over the last 70 years, Cooper's has really expanded its building, and that uniqueness has made it a Scranton staple.

"In my lifetime, I've seen it expand unbelievably. I love the outdoor deck in the summer. I think that's great," said Susan Weber.

Cooper's was officially established on April 24, 1948. Customers have stopped by all day wishing the Coopers congratulations on 70 years of success.

"I think it's wonderful. You associate them with Scranton," said Marie Ferguson.

"I think it says it for itself -- customer service. I love the fact that it's a local family-owned restaurant. I think that's what does it. That's what keeps it here," Weber added.

There will be live music, specials, and raffles all week long, along with those vintage prices.