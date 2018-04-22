× Woman Charged with Identity Theft in Northumberland County

WATSONTOWN, Pa. — Police have charged an Elysburg woman with fraud after they say she stole money from another person’s bank account.

According to police, Anna Radel, 29, allegedly wrote and cashed more than 50 checks to herself from the victim’s bank account.

Police say Radel removed more than $27,000 from the account in a little over two years from a woman in Radel’s care.

Radel was charged with identity theft, fraud and other related charges in Northumberland County.