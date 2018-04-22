Riding to Honor 9/11 Heroes in Carbon County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEISSPORT, Pa. -- Bike Riders in Carbon County are honoring America's fallen heroes by bringing their 1,000 mile long trek through part of northeastern Pennsylvania.

The trek is the September 11th National Memorial Trail Ride and Sunday's leg started at Weissport Canal near Lehighton.

Riders are taking a symbolic route between the World Trade Center, Pentagon and Flight 93 National Memorial in west-central Pennsylvania.

"It's about life and love and living good lives. We wanted to create a memorial, to that energy, and creating trails seemed like a beautiful way to connect to people," said Anne Maleady of Duragno, Colorado.

This part of the ride left Weissport to Easton, where riders will then rest before heading to New York City.