Police Searching for Armed Robber in Pike County

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Pike County are searching for a man they believe robbed a market near Newfoundland.

According to police, an man entered Dutch’s Market on Saturday around 5 p.m., handed the clerk a note demanding money and flashed a weapon.

The man then got into a newer model Chevrolet Traverse and took off.

Police did not say how much the alleged thief got away with.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Blooming Grove.