SHENANDOAH, Pa. -- State police blocked off a street and searched a home in Shenandoah following the death of a baby.

The Schuylkill County coroner's office tells Newswatch 16 an autopsy will be performed to determine how the infant died.

State police received a search warrant to go through the home on South Grant Street.

No other information has been released on the infant's death in Schuylkill County.