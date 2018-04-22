× Jog for Jude Held in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, Pa. — Over 2,000 people laced up their shoes with the hopes of raising awareness for sudden infant death syndrome.

Sunday was the 4th annual Jog for Jude event held at the Dunmore Community Center in Lackawanna County.

The event is held every year in memory of Jude Zayac who passed away suddenly in 2012 from SIDS.

This year, photos lined the race course of not just Jude, but the many other children who lost their lives to SIDS as well.

“No matter how much time passes, it still hurts. But with all the money being raised and all the research being done, hoping that we can find a reason why babies pass away from SIDS so more parents don’t have to go through the pain we’ve gone through,” said Kevin Monks of Moscow.

Money raised at the event will go towards research for sudden infant death syndrome.