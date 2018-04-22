Hazleton Police Find Drugs and Stolen Guns

Posted 10:06 pm, April 22, 2018, by , Updated at 10:05PM, April 22, 2018

HAZLETON, Pa. — Police in Hazleton found a woman passed out in a vehicle on Saturday and upon questioning the driver, they discovered drugs, guns and money in a garage on Locust Street.

Police say they arrested Joshua Garced, 29, on a variety of drug and weapons charges.

According to police, they found methamphetamines, heroin and marijuana.

One of the guns found allegedly had the serial number filed off and some other firearms are believed to be stolen.

Garced is locked up in Luzerne County facing charges including receiving stolen property and drug paraphernalia.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s