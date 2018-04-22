Fire Destroys Barn and Apartment Building in Susquehanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Flames broke out at a storage barn near Montrose on Sunday causing a lot of damage.

The fire, which started along Old County Road around 4 p.m., destroyed the barn and spread to a nearby apartment building and brush.

No one was injured in the fire but officials say the tenants are unable to return home just yet.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

The investigation on the fire is ongoing to find a cause in Susquehanna County.