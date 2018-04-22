× Earth Day Rally Held in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — People in Luzerne County gathered on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday to celebrate Earth Day.

The event held by the activist organization Action Together NEPA was held a rally to help educate people on environmental issues.

Scientists at the event spoke about the importance of being environmentally friendly and emphasized how important it is to keep the Susquehanna river clean and safe.

“We wanted to educated people, bring their consciousness over to thinking that we do have the power to do things about our environment and to make sure that we take care of what we have before it’s too late,” said Cindy Malkemes.

The event also featured live music and gave attendees the opportunity to register to vote in the hopes that their views on environmental issues will be heard in upcoming elections.